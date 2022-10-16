Much has been said about the possible return of Silent Hill During the last years. Despite all the rumours, Konami has kept quiet about a new installment in the series. Fortunately, all this changed today, since a few moments ago it was confirmed that next week there will be a special event related to this iconic horror series.

Through his official Twitter account, Konami revealed that next Wednesday, October 19, 2:00 PM (Pacific Time), or 4:00 PM (Mexico City time), a special presentation focused on the future of the Silent Hill series will take place.

In your restless dreams, do you see that town? The latest updates for the SILENT HILL series, will be revealed during the #SILENTHILL Transmission on Wednesday, October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDThttps://t.co/8Knoq9xYsa — Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) October 16, 2022

Now, at the moment it is unknown if the Japanese company plans to reveal one of the many rumored projectors, or if we will see a product that has nothing to do with this medium. We just have to wait. However, considering that not long ago the record of Silent Hill: The Short Messageit seems that all the dreams of the fans could be fulfilled in a matter of days.

Remember, the special presentation of Silent Hill will take place next October 19 at 4:00 PM (Mexico City time). In related topics, you can learn more details about the new registration of the series here. Similarly, this is the new information about the next Silent Hill movie.

Editor’s Note:

Although the chances of seeing a new game are quite high, we must not forget that Konami could well surprise us and only confirm a new line of skateboards, for example. It’s best to keep expectations realistic, so you can get more excited if rumors of a new installment come true.

Via: Silent Hill