Since the beginning of the year, the NFT They have been the subject of controversy, given that the market for these is suffering quite serious fluctuations, to the point of not returning the investments to the shareholders. However, there are companies that have not fared badly, including Konamiwho will still continue betting on selling and buying the tokens non-fungible.

On the company’s official website you can find out that they are looking for someone to ally with and expand the business, their plans include working with Web 3.0 projects, metaverse and even launching a trading platform NFT. In this they could put their most beloved ips for said exploitation, since with Castlevania They sold all the merchandise.

Here’s what it says on its page:

We have been researching and developing to incorporate the latest technology in games and content, and plan to launch a service where players can exchange their NFTs in-game through a unique distribution platform using blockchain. To further strengthen our structure and accelerate our business, we are looking for profiles to work together with us to expand the business and evolve towards a new future for digital entertainment.

It is presumed that the construction of the NFT will be used for your games, where you could include eFootballamong others that remain active, so the saga of Yu-Gi-Oh! I could run with this fate.

It remains to be seen what else they plan to do.

Via: Konami

Publisher’s note: It seems that Konami is not going to give up on their plans, and if they have not gone wrong, frankly it would be strange if they change their minds. We will see in the future if the NFT continues to yield the fruits of the gains.