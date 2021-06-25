Good news everyone, Konami’s working on a brand new game – other than New Football Game Online Performance Test – and this one certainly looks intriguing. It’s a “mystery simulation game” called Crimesight, where players must deduce “not only the culprit, but the victim as well”. What, were you expecting Silent Hill?

The social deduction game is set in a futuristic version of London where crimes can be predicted using an “analytical program developed using data harvested online”. This has led to reduced crime rates across the world, but the system predicts a crime that could “plunge the world into chaos”, prompting the system’s architects to create an AI called Sherlock to investigate and prevent this crime.

Crimesight Trailer

Sherlock must prevent the criminal mastermind AI (named Moriarty, of course) from committing simulated murder, while Moriarty will try to predict the perfect moment to murder an NPC avatar. The trailer explains that Crimesight allows for 2-4 person multiplayer, and that the game takes place on what looks like a virtual tabletop board.

While there’s no release date for Crimesight, Konami is currently running a closed beta for the game on Steam. You can sign up by following the Crimesight Twitter account and retweeting the tweet below, or by joining the game’s official Discord and responding to an application message.

Players who register will be randomly selected for participation, and will be sent a download code. The closed beta will take place until 11th July, and you can sign up from now until 10th July.