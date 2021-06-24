One player will be the villain, committing a crime, and the other must stop it before it’s too late.

That’s how it is, Konami just announced a new game. For the Japanese company, not everything is PES, because CrimeSight appeared without warning, and will have a closed beta soon.

CrimeSight was only announced for PC, and you can now sign up for its closed beta.What is it about? CrimeSight takes place in the year 2075, and the technology achieved a very important achievement: the ability to predict crimes. Now that society knows what will happen in plenty of time, an artificial intelligence was created, called Sherlock, whose sole purpose is to prevent any evil act. On the other hand, we have Moriarty, a genius of crime, who will stop at nothing to carry out his plans.

The game will put two players competing, one setting up a crime, the other trying to stop it. In each game, we will have a stage with a certain number of avatars (characters), and the two players must interact with all the pieces of the map to be victorious. Whether you take on the role of the criminal or the detective, you can only achieve your goal if you employ a better strategy than your opponent. As an additional fact, whoever takes the role of Sherlock does not have to prevent the crime forcibly, he can win if he succeeds identify the avatar that the villain selected to commit the evil.

Outside of that information, and the trailer posted on social media, we have no further details from CrimeSight. What we do know is that the title will have a closed beta, and you can now register right here. Registration will be open until July 10th.

CrimeSight will come to PC via Steam. If you want to know more about the game, take a look at its Official site.

More about: Konami and CrimeSight.