Konami #announces #Castlevania #Dominus #Collection

There have been a lot of announcements during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, in which many surprises came out of nowhere, one of them being Castlevania Dominus Collection, a compilation that includes the last games in the series that were considered lost because they came to Nintendo DS. And now new players will be able to get their hands on them without any problem.

Here is the first preview:

The compilation includes Castlevania Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin and Order of Ecclesia. The best thing is that it is already available on the different platforms. A physical version announcement is expected from Limited Run at a later date.

Via: nintendo