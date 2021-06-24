For lovers of investigation games a surprise is on its way. Konami has announced a new detective game, full of mysteries to solve, CRIMESIGHT, arriving on PC in the next months. However, no precise release date was provided.

The software house is currently recruiting participants for a closed beta test. You can apply for participation through the official Discord channel of CRIMESIGHT, by replying to the recruitment message indicated with the appropriate emoji, or by going to the Twitter profile of the video game:

[Looking for new Players]

We are recruiting players to participate in the closed beta test of a new PvP mystery simulation game called “CrimeSight”! ■ Apply by doing the following:

・ Follow @CRIMESIGHT_EN

・ Retweet this tweet.#CrimeSight More details:https://t.co/TGg3UVuEAj pic.twitter.com/YlooibgJFC – CRIMESIGHT_EN (@CRIMESIGHT_EN) June 24, 2021

Some features have been described in the presentation of the video game. The story will be set in the city of London, in the year 2075, and the player will have to go in search of not only the culprit, but also of the victim.

In this futuristic world, crime has dropped by 90% thanks to Foresight Al, able to predict future crimes based on information found on the web. This sort of artificial intelligence, however, has predicted that the world will fall into ruin due to events that cannot be prevented and fought in advance.

The forecast causes a lot of concern to the developers of the system, who decide to design a new one artificial intelligence, call Sherlock in homage to the legendary detective of yesteryear, specializing in crime monitoring and resolution.

Sherlock is able to draw his own conclusions by pursuing a number of cases. At the heart of the accidents and crimes lies another artificial intelligence, called Moriarty, equal to Sherlock in skill and his rival. Here are the main interpretations listed during the announcement of the investigative video game of Konami:

a murder case in which the victim it is unknown;

it is unknown; a group of travelers overwhelmed by a snowstorm and abandoned waiting for help;

unbeknownst to the travelers, there is a “ Villain “, A villain preparing to commit murder by keeping an eye on his victim;

“, A villain preparing to commit murder by keeping an eye on his victim; the player on Moriarty’s side he must satisfy several requests before he succeeds in the murderous plot. At the same time, who plays on Sherlock’s side will work to end the crimes;

he must satisfy several requests before he succeeds in the murderous plot. At the same time, will work to end the crimes; the truth about who the villain is and who the victim is revealed as the game progresses.

Along with the announcement, a presentation video of CRIMESIGHT, where you can get a first taste of the graphic style and some game mechanics.