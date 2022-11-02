Konami suffered a collapse of the profits: the Japanese company scored a -34.4% for its gaming division in the first half of the previous fiscal year, a sign that current strategies weren’t working.

From this point of view it is clear that the recent announcement of the remake of Silent Hill 2 and of the other projects linked to the same brand stands as an ideal lifeline for the publisher, who needs to relaunch.

Similarly, it is clear that focusing solely on pachinko and mobile games has put Konami in a complicated situation, and it was enough for some of these projects to flop (we are talking about the latest Yu-Gi-Oh! Tie-in, for example). to have a slump in profits.

Considering the extraordinary catalog of intellectual properties that Konami has but hasn’t exploited for years, a catalog of which Silent Hill is only a small part, frankly it is strange that this reality check has not occurred before.

In this regard, a few days ago we thought about the future of Silent Hill, from the remake to the new experiences.