Also KONAMI she joined in the wishes for 2023, and like many other Japanese video game developers, she wanted to give some interesting previews of what the year that has just begun will reserve for us. In the message, the company reports the presence of power-ups and developments for known seriesbut also new and still mysterious projects.

In the developer’s own words, “This is the Year of the Rabbit, and we are planning both power-ups and new developments for family series with the aim of going even further. Furthermore, we are immersed in new projects that we have yet to announce“.

Although at the moment it is still too early to know the identity of these novelties in the pipeline, one could be its own SILENT HILL: The Short Messagea title not yet announced but which has already popped up on a couple of occasions thanks to the Korean and Taiwanese rating sites.

Source: KONAMI Street Gematsu