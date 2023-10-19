













Kona II: Brume It has a strong narrative, an interesting setting that invites tension and also has a horror twist. It is also considered survival horror and will definitely not remind you of some of the most classic titles of the genre. Below I tell you everything you need to know about the delivery.

The most important details of Kona II, will it be a title for you?

What is the story of Kona II: Brume?

The story takes place in northern Quebec, Canada – the 1970 narrative of the prequel is recovered. On this occasion, William Hamilton, a powerful mining industrialist, begins to suffer the consequences of building his “empire” based on the exploitation of local lands. Of course, people are tired, they start protesting and vandalizing his property, after this, War veteran Carl Faubert (the player) is sent by the government as an investigator of the events.

However, the surprise is that he will only arrive to find Hamilton’s body. While his investigation continues, things become strange, when an incessant snow storm “the mist” breaks out in the area, this causes the local fauna to become altered, becoming aggressive, in addition to this, bodies are discovered completely frozen in ice. unbreakable, Before losing his mind completely, Faubert decides to escape towards Lake Mishaau..

However, upon arriving there, after reasoning things out, he decides to continue his search, but His reception back on land is not what he expected. After sailing his small motorized boat to the shore, he discovers several abandoned boats, and a human silhouette on the shore, with a lamp, to which he mistakenly decides to signal, which causes it to shoot him. Faubert falls into the water and escapes before suffering injuries, but the cold of the water leaves him weak. After swimming to shore and finding temporary shelter, you are back and ready to complete your investigation.

Source: Ravenscourt

Kona II: Brume – What will we do?

Here the game really begins, we will be Carl Faubert, recently rested and looking to fulfill the objective, we will set off towards the Hamilton mansion, along the way we will discover that things have not really changed, the animals are on the prowl, and at the beginning we will find to a subject completely frozen in front of the door of a vehicle.

A corpse greets us halfway, among our belongings, we will find a Geiger meter, an electronic access card and a small map, with a “depot” of radioactive equipment markedso we’ll decide to take a look, and while it would be ideal, given the fact that you’re going in search of safety equipment, we’ll just grab a storage sack and leave the hazmat behind.

Faubert is not afraid of free agents or accelerated apoptosis, and for this reason, we will return to the vehicle, which covers the road, and we will cross the interior to reach the other side and to enter where the Geiger – which, it should be noted , acts more like a radiation compass than a meter – points out the radioactive source.

Source: Ravenscourt

To our surprise, the Geiger will take us directly to the mansion, where we will discover that not only was the property vandalized, but An altercation seems to have occurred, with several traces of blood and struggle, and clear signs that someone was trying to escape from the mansion, with suitcases and everything.

Big questions emerge, who? because? when? What will happen when we find out?

The story begins in a clear enough way, with winks, although not profound, that are motivating enough to continue.

About the game mechanics

Kona II: Brume is a survival game, with a lot of narrative, various aspects of exploration, horror, and escape room style puzzles (Silent Hill).

The controls are not exactly conventional, due to the “point n’ click” style Interacting with objects, however, doesn’t prove to be much of a problem, as they’re pretty intuitive, and while you can jump, it’s not a major mechanic, and is quickly discarded when you enter higher structures.

The movements do not feel heavy or difficult to perform, but not so fast as to seem unnatural. At the end of the day, Faubert is just a human, and while we can’t say the same about the low FOV, it’s not that uncomfortable for a game more focused on exploration than action.

Source: Ravenscourt

The mechanics are simple, the objects you can interact with stand out when you get closer. Of course, not to the degree that it takes you by the hand, but in a more organic, as I mentioned before, intuitive one. There are objects that you can collect (keys, ammunition, etc.), and others that you only observe or interact with physically (books, notes, drawers, doors…).

In general you will have to solve puzzles and arrange different objects to make your way through the frozen world of Kona II: Brume. For example, we will find strange stones that, thanks to the effects of radioactivity, will give the impression of a bad trip; We will also accommodate globes and things of that nature.

Something quite interesting Kona II: Brume the thing is It has a narrative aspect, of which you can control how frequent it is, from the beginning of the game, although it should be noted that, If you choose “fully narrated” it is not as invasive as it sounds. While, If you opt for the slightly more lax modality, you may resent the lack of narration as gaps at an environmental level (you might perceive these as glitches).

Source: Ravenscourt

It should be noted that we even have a camera, although it is not very memorable and most of the time you will not even know why you should take photos. In general, we could mention that it does have details like that.

About the meter Geiger discussed earlier, this is a useful tool for finding your target, and for triggering interactive cutscenes, which will show cryptic fragments of the events that brought the mansion to its current state.as well as the fate of the inhabitants.

In this way, it becomes very important both on a narrative and mechanical level.

In general, we could say that The mechanics are simple and the narrative is somewhat denser and forms the backbone of the video game..

Source: Ravenscourt

Kona II: Brume – An intense mist with detailed lines

Kona II: Brume It is a soft game on the eyes during its first part, graphically it is of good quality, the image is clear, despite the haze, it is easy to move through the open areas, with non-aggressive effects, good taste, and textures and patterns perfectly accentuating each other, for a consistent art style throughout the game.

We can’t say the same about the interiors.which although it is to be expected from a survival horror, are quite dark, to the point of not being able to see even 2 cm from your nose in some areas, and although you have a flashlight for those moments, it is often frustrating to manage the use of the flashlight during puzzles that require you to move around the tangled mansion tracking down objects.

Besides, Although the scenarios give the impression of being diverse, we will quickly realize that they are quite recycled with some push-ups that, as the journey progresses, will become more evident.

Source: Ravenscourt

In terms of audio direction, the tracks are decent, the audio quality is good, and while outside of events the introduction of the background music isn’t very organic, at least it’s easy to listen to, and won’t make you want to put it on. silent.

Should you buy Kona II: Brume?

Kona II: Brume It has been a strange experience to play, with moments of intrigue and attempts at deduction about the story, some frustration when searching for some objects, there is also the apparent uselessness of the camera, which leaves you wondering if you forgot to take a photo to make something special happen, among others. However, overall it has been fun, it is so comfortable to play that I invested more time than I expected, because it flowed quite quickly; and although I got lost for a while before I could advance the story, the interest in the narrative kept me going.

Nevertheless, If you are not a fan of mystery and exploration, I would recommend that you avoid frustration, since Kona II depends on these two aspects excessively.

