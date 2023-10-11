Kona 2: Brumethe new chapter of the saga by Parabole, has a exit date official and a launch trailer: the game will be available starting October 18th on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Announced last year, Kona 2: Brume will take us on a 1970s Canadian mining villagewhich detective Carl Faubert was tasked with visiting to investigate the mysteries that surround this place.

Among the dangers that we will find ourselves facing there will be the bizarre fog, Brume precisely, which seems to have altered the balance of nature, disconnecting the village and its inhabitants from reality while dark presences move in the shadows.