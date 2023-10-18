Kona 2: Brume And available starting today on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. This is the new chapter of the narrative adventure developed by Parabole, created after the success of the first episode.

As shown in the Kona 2: Brume launch trailer a few days ago, the game is set in a 1970s Canadian mining villagewhich we will have the opportunity to visit as detective Carl Faubert.

Tasked with investigating the mysteries that haunt this place, man finds himself fighting for his survival due to the lethal fog called “Brume”, which envelops the village, distancing its inhabitants from reality.