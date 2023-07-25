Walking along the Moskva in Moscow, towards Komsomolsky Prospekt number 20, you pass a pretty Orthodox church, then a series of old yellow buildings, and finally you come across a building with Greek-style columns that give the place a rather academic flavor: it is in fact, officially, the Institute of Military Instructors of Russia. However, there are too many metal detectors at the entrance, wooden panels to cover the view of the door, three large piles of sand, like bunkers, each preceded by a curved steel plate with a slot for rifles, poorly camouflaged in green. It’s not commonplace, no. It’s actually the home of Unit 29165 of the Gru, also known as the Fancy Bear. Group of Russian military hackers considered (along with unit 74455, aka “Sandworm”) to be the most dangerous in the world.

One of the Ukrainian drones that exploded in Moscow yesterday exploded at number 17, literally a stone’s throw from this Military University. And on the other hand, in this which is also an information war and a psy war, the head of all the Russian secret services, Nikolay Patrushev, was quick to understand – albeit in his hyper-conspiratorial mentality, obviously accusing the Americans: «The United States – said Patrushev – are planning, under the Ukrainian flag, cyber attacks against Russia’s critically important IT infrastructure».

The drones over Moscow were actually aimed at some symbolic buildings like few others, the building of the Ministry of Defense, just 200 meters from that of the General Staff, and above all, precisely, the headquarters of Fancy Bear and other Russian military hacking units. At 17 and 18 Komsomolsky Prospekt there are two buildings, one residential, with shops on the ground floor, but the second – which appears to be the clear target – is part of the complex of buildings of the Ministry of Defense of Russia. The investigative collective “Agentsvo” has traced, using the lists available online, that the central military section of the ministry is located inside that building, while in the two neighboring ones on Komsomolsky Prospect, at 20 and 22, there is precisely the Alexander Nevsky Military University of the Ministry of Defense and the 9th Medical and Diagnostic Center of the Moscow Region. About 500 meters further is the building of the National Defense Control Center on Frunzenskaya Embankment.

Unit 29165 of the Gru (aka Fancy Bear) is made up of very young hackers who, among other things, carried out the attacks on the National Democratic Committee in 2016. The EU has placed all of them (at least the known ones) under sanctions. Several of them are being pursued by international arrest warrants from the FBI.

That the address is that is also confirmed by Giorgi Revishvili, a former member of the National Security Council of Georgia, who defines the building at 20 Komsomolsky Prospekt as “the IT control office of the GRU”. Andy Greenberg, who studied them for a long time, observed that very young people enter and leave the building in green military uniforms. Hacker colonels. A source in the Ukrainian intelligence service told RBC-Ukraine that it was a special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine. Long story, which began many years ago, with the war to elect Donald Trump to the White House.