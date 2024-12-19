After six months under coach Kompany, it becomes clear that his football is a show when executed perfectly – but more than in other systems, it requires a full squad with players who are healthy, in shape and, above all, technically outstanding.
Oh, wonderful! Just play football one more time and then it’s finally Christmas, even in the house of the football-crazy football coach Vincent Kompany. Christmas, says Kompany, means finally having time for the family.
#Kompanys #Football #System #Ideal #World
