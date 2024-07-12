Munich (dpa)

Bayern Munich Football Club announced that Vincent Kompany, the team’s new coach, appeared for the first time on the field, where he carried out his first activity at the club.

Kompany oversaw training with a small group of players, including Eric Dier, Raphael Guerreiro and Sacha Boye.

He also took the opportunity to have a short chat with the players.

Alexander Pavlovich started running again, completing several laps under the watchful eye of Kompany.

Pavlovic was selected for the German national team to participate in Euro 2024, but he was forced to withdraw from it due to tonsillitis.

Bayern Munich will officially begin preparations for the new season next Monday, with the presence of players who did not participate with their national teams in Euro 2024.

It is noteworthy that Bayern Munich is the first major club in Europe to be coached by Kompany.

The Belgian coach was relegated with Burnley from the English Premier League last season, but Bayern signed him after a long search for a coach to take over the team to succeed Thomas Tuchel.