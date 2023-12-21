Welsh, 40, will blow the starting whistle when Burnley faces rival Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

“It's a defining moment,” Kompany told reporters. “I think she would be very proud that she did it. A lot of women in general, and also within sport specifically, will see it as a way to reach the highest level.”

Welsh, who works as a referee in the Women's Premier League, was the fourth official for Fulham against Manchester United last month, becoming the first woman to hold this role in the English Premier League.

“I always support any kind of expansion in any form because it increases the talent pool and I think we need to have access to all the talent available, so we have the best referees in the best league in the world,” Kompany added.

He indicated that he also welcomed the appointment of Sam Allison to manage the Sheffield United match against Luton Town on December 26.

Alisson will be the first black referee to officiate a Premier League match since Uriah Rennie in 2008.

Regarding this, Kompany said: “Your view of things is not necessarily what it means for the rest of the people. There were a lot of people who did not believe it could happen, and who also did not believe they could achieve it. By seeing those examples they will say: I could be next.” “Maybe I can do something positive.”