China’s involvement in the issue of a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine prompted the European Union (EU) and the United States to rethink their mutual relations. This was reported on May 12 by the publication “Kommersant”.

It is noted that this issue was touched upon in one way or another within the framework of several international events at once: at the Friday meeting of the EU foreign ministers and at the talks of US national security adviser Jake Sullivan with the head of the office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi.

At a ministerial congress in Stockholm, the head of Eurodiplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the EU is ready to normalize relations with China, provided that it adheres to the declared course of helping to de-escalate the Ukrainian conflict. It is noted that this position is quite sharply different from earlier threats to prevent the provision of support to the Russian Federation.

At the same time, Europe maintains a certain restraint towards the PRC and prefers a more flexible position in case of fundamental disagreements.

Meanwhile, Washington has also begun to take the initiative to include Beijing more actively in discussions related to the crisis in Ukraine. Previously, the American side did not show much interest in joint diplomatic work.

On May 12, it became known that the former Chinese Ambassador to Russia, Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will travel to Russia, Germany, Poland, Ukraine and France to participate in consultations on resolving the Ukrainian crisis, NSN reports. The tour starts on May 15th.

The fact that Li Hui will head the Chinese delegation created to resolve the Ukrainian crisis became known on April 26.

Earlier, at the end of March, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the economy and security of the EU would depend on the quality of relations with China. At the same time, she stressed that the decisive factor would be Beijing’s reaction to the Ukrainian issue.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.