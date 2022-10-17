The reason for stopping oil production at the Sakhalin-1 project was the refusal of the Exxon operator to work with Sovcomflot tankers. About this on October 17 wrote “Kommersant”.

According to the newspaper, Sovcomflot was sanctioned at the end of March, and its vessels lost insurance from the International Group of P&I Clubs. According to the publication’s sources, the company received Russian Ingosstrakh insurance for its tankers, but Exxon insisted on mandatory P&I insurance and refused to resume shipments.

As a result, oil tanks in the port of De-Kastri (Khabarovsk Territory), from where it is shipped to the world market, overflowed in May, and oil production at the project was stopped.

In an interview with Kommersant, Anton Demchenko, partner at Delcredere, explained that P&I is insurance for broad, uncertain risks that some insurers do not usually cover. As he noted, it is carried out by mutual insurance clubs and is a condition for admission to many international ports.

In addition, Orchards adviser Azat Akhmetov, in an interview with the newspaper, suggested that Exxon might not want to “enter the zone of uncertainty” by working with Russian insurers.

Earlier, on October 9, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura said that the Russian oil and gas project Sakhalin-1 is extremely important for Japan in terms of ensuring energy security. According to him, in the future it is planned to clarify the intentions of the Russian side and make further decisions regarding the export of oil from this project.

On October 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to transfer the property of the Sakhalin-1 project to the ownership of the Russian Federation. According to the decree, all the property of the consortium that led the Sakhalin-1 project is transferred to the ownership of Russia.

Prior to this, on September 5, Russian Minister of Energy Nikolai Shulginov said that the Russian Ministry of Energy expects the situation around the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project to be clarified in the near future and its work to be resumed.

Sakhalin-1 is operated by a subsidiary of the American ExxonMobil. In March, she announced plans to withdraw from the project, and in April she announced the introduction of a force majeure regime. The share of Exxon Neftegas Ltd in the project is 30%, Rosneft – 20%, Japanese Sodeco – 30% and Indian ONGC – 20%.

The Sakhalin-1 project is one of the largest offshore investment projects in the Russian Federation. It provides for the development of four offshore oil and gas fields – Chayvo, Odoptu-Sea, Arkutun-Dagi and Lebedinskoye, located on the northeastern shelf of Sakhalin Island in the Sea of ​​Okhotsk.