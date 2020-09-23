Actually, says Marc Habermeyer, he isn’t a big football fan at all. “I was never really interested in that.” But sometimes, it even grabs him. “When I’m in the Mainz stadium and the whole stadium sings ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ before the game, then of course I also hold up my scarf and am fully there. I get goose bumps too. “

Marc Habermeyer is Marketing Manager at Profine, a Pirmasens window system provider. Until a few years ago, he had precious little to do with football. But since 2014 Profine has been a partner of 1. FSV Mainz 05 with its Kömmerling brand, and since 2015 the logo of the main sponsor has shaped the jersey of the Bundesliga soccer team. Habermeyer and his team coordinate the cooperation with Mainz 05.

New fans through joint projects

“Football connects people, and there are above-average numbers of football fans, especially in the trade,” says Habermeyer. “That’s why we wanted to get involved with a Bundesliga club. We initially found each other for very objective reasons, but a real solidarity has developed from it. ”Even Habermeyer, who mainly finds the marketing aspect of the sport exciting, is now excited about tight games and trembles when it comes to the end of the season the descent goes.

The fact that even employees who are more remote from football like Habermeyer have become 05 sympathizers is thanks to the many joint projects in which the employees are involved. This includes friendlies between Mainz and Pirmasens, to which all employee families were invited, or tournaments organized by the club, in which the Profine Werkself competes.

Even if a good picture is missing for an advertisement in the stadium magazine, the Profine family is ready. “Because we couldn’t find a suitable motif, we used my children to model,” says Habermeyer. “The ad and the idea were well received, and we asked all employees whether their children would also like to participate – after two weeks all ad spaces were filled. The children were later even allowed to run into the lawn during a game with the players. An absolute highlight that they still rave about today. “

Mainz train Rwandan women

The partners also get involved socially. This commitment is very important to Habermeyer and his team. So if there is a chance, don’t hesitate. “On Sunday I saw a report on television about a very old soccer coach in Peru who has been training young street children for many years. I thought that was a great thing and picked up the phone straight away. Within two minutes we had decided that we would send a set of Mainz jerseys and balls to Peru. “

Profine is also involved in a project in which Mainz coaches bring women closer to playing football in villages in Rwanda. “The advertising effect is manageable with such campaigns, but you just do something good in the right place.”

Cooperation with 1. FSV Mainz 05 extended

Last year the partners extended their collaboration until 2023. The company is strengthening its brand through the association with a likeable Bundesliga club like Mainz 05 – and Mainz is gaining more and more followers among Profine employees.

In the offices, Marc Habermeyer encounters many Mainz scarves and jerseys, and the children of customers and employees also become fans – like Habermeyers. “They have meanwhile become little Mainz fans. They always ask me how Mainz played and when we will finally go to the stadium next time. ”Perhaps they will turn Habermeyer into a real fan.

Supported by We. Here