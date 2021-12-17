One of the girls that has echoed the most in the hearts of her fans is the silent, shy and big-hearted protagonist. This is why her community has wanted to represent her with great results, like this cosplay from Caralike Carrot that portrays the personality of Komi san

In this video published in Youtube for Caralike Carrot we can appreciate a version of the known dance viral of this protagonist. In this cosplay, Komi-san she detaches herself from her completely shy personality and dares to dance in order to attract the attention of her fans.

Something interesting is the great kinship that Caralike Carrot achieves with his cosplay of Komi-san with the protagonist of this well-known anime. From the outfit, the skirt, blouse and even the type of stockings denote the level of commitment and detail that this artist had with her character.

The Komi-san cosplay that will make you want to dance with excitement

Beyond the work achieved that this artist achieved in her cosplay of Komi-san, the personality of this girl is something that gives detail that this cosplay needs to become a memorable one. Surely, it will be difficult to match this level.

Meanwhile, it looks like there will be more cosplay from Komi-san, because its adaptation to anime has had a very good reception from the public, who have become fond of it. Either on the part of Caralike Carrot or other artists, the result will be something admirable.

