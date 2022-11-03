Komi san can’t communicate is one of the most popular anime currently available on Netflix, and one of the reasons for this is its protagonist, Shouko Komi, who excels a lot in fan expressions such as fan art and cosplay.

She is the one who gives the series its name, and although she does not speak much, she captures everyone’s attention. But she doesn’t do it because she wants to, she actually has a clear communication problem.

It is also not easy for him to socialize with others. The fact is that the aforementioned gives some the impression of a serene and stoic beauty, inaccessible to most and that generates admiration among her peers.

Someone who is not available to anyone. But it is quite the opposite! Actually, Komi san doesn’t want to give that impression and doesn’t pretend to be above others. Luckily someone was able to figure that out.

Font: Instagram.

That is Hitohito Tadano, who was able to see beyond that ‘facade’ and helps more people to get to know her. That in the sense of the ‘real Komi’, the one who seeks to be friends with everyone and meet them.

That’s why he plans to get 100 friends. But the task is not easy and that gives rise to very funny moments. For the above and more Komi san is very popular, so she has gotten more than one cosplay.

Komi san gets a new cosplay from Mexico

Shouko Komi’s cosplay from Komi san can’t communicate What we share with you on this occasion is a contribution by cosplayer Hato Joestar (@hatojoestar).

In her case, she recreates Komi in her school uniform, which includes a blue jacket with a white long-sleeved blouse.

You can also see the bow tied around the neck in red with black stripes. It is not possible to tell if she is wearing the skirt with the same design pattern.

All due to the angle of the same photos. What is obvious is that he retains the same black hair and hairstyle of this character from the world of manga and anime.

The color of the eyes in this interpretation is black but in reality Shouko’s are a dark violet tone. Despite the above, it is an acceptable interpretation of this popular character; many await her return in a third season.

