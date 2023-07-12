













Komi-san finally delivered the moment fans have been wanting to see for over 100 episodes.







Chapter 401 of Komi-san Can’t Communicate starts with the classic summer festival, in a meeting ten minutes late, which will later become 35 minutes. A long wait, like the odyssey of 400 chapters, before a romantic moment.

Komi-san will meet Tadano to attend the festival, however, he won’t be wearing the classic yukata, so Tadano, who is wearing his classic outfit, will be embarrassed and go to change.

While Komi-san waits, she remembers that she was dressed for the occasion but she gets dirty and has to go change, so she arrives at her appointment with a common dress. When Tadano returns, the same thing has happened to him! He is muddy, so he has to go back to his house.

Source: Shōgakukan

When he and Komi-san finally manage to start their date, a couple of treats they want to enjoy have run out, and then… it starts to rain heavily.

The pair of boys only smile at their bad luck and their date full of setbacks, however, this is the best preamble for their precious moment. Finally we can see a sweet kiss!

Source: Shōgakukan

Let’s remember, nothing bad is really bad if we enjoy the time and it implies being next to the person we lovethe one that gives us peace and shelter. Komi-san Can’t Communicate gave us a very epic moment, nourished by a magical essence and built with love.

Komi-san and Tadano began their romantic relationship in chapter 306 in June 2021, so after two years and 100 chapters, we finally got to see a physical, sweet and unexpected approach.

Source: Shōgakukan

Where can I watch the Komi-san Can’t Communicate anime?

The 24 chapters are available on the Netflix platform. The series consists of two seasons, each of twelve episodes.

However, there is currently no news about a possible third season.

