Did you want a Komi-san cosplay? Here you have it

2021 brought many of the best anime series of this century and, of course, our dear friend quiet, shy and with innocence in her eyes is there. With this komi-san cosplay, you can perfectly understand why it is.

For many, Komi-san is the waifu of 2021 and also for us, we are not going to lie. Now, with this cosplay we only confirm, so in advance we thank Hina, the cosplayer who got into the role to represent her as it should be, not just put on a high school uniform.

A Komi-san cosplay to remember for a lifetime | Source: Hina

For this one komi-san cosplay, she also used a wig herself to style her hair with the iconic hairstyle that this character has and, of course, with an identical uniform to the one she uses in the anime and manga.

Komi-san came to real life thanks to this cosplay | Source: Hina

And, of course, the photos transport us to his life, because despite how similar he may be, no one can want to represent him without trying to show us a little that quiet and calm personality, typical of his social anxiety, which are finally also part of what that makes us love her.

Hina is a real life Komi-san | Source: Hina

Like this one, many other series managed to mark our 2021 with great anime series with even more great characters that stayed in our hearts, this being one of the best years in the history of the anime industry.

