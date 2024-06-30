In Inta they said goodbye to those killed when a train derailed

The authorities of the city of Inta in Komi reported that on June 29, Saturday, a farewell was held for the dead passengers of the Vorkuta-Novorossiysk train, the carriages of which derailed in the republic. The administration wrote about this in the official Telegram-channel.

“Inta said goodbye to those killed in the railway accident. Today the bodies of the victims were sent to their loved ones in different cities. The farewell took place on Lenin Square and at the station,” the publication notes.

Passenger train No. 511 Vorkuta – Novorossiysk derailed on the evening of June 26. There were 195 passengers and 20 railway workers on the train. The cause of the accident was said to be soil erosion due to heavy rainfall.

Three people became victims of the emergency. One of them, a 16-year-old girl, was considered missing for some time.