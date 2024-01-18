by VALERIO BARRETTA

Haas, Komatsu makes itself heard

He's been the Haas team principal for a few days, but Ayao Komatsu he wants to be clear with his parents straight away. After distancing himself from the style of Günther Steiner, who through ups and downs always led the US team in Formula 1, the Japanese spoke about the results of the Banbury team.

He will also want to mark a difference from the South Tyrolean, but Komatsu did not hesitate to define “embarrassing” what Haas achieved in 2023, when it finished last in the constructors' standings (second in the last three years).

Komatsu's words

The intentions of the former technical director and owner Gene Haas are to leave the role of bringing up the rear: “Gene currently wants to get out of the last position on the starting grid. Obviously you saw and heard how unhappy he was. Who can be happy to be in last place? It's embarrassing, really embarrassing“, these are the words of Komatsu in his first interview given by Haas team principal.

“I think it's good that Gene isn't happy with where we are. If the team members think we're last and we're not sure where to go, and Gene doesn't say anything, that would mean that Gene is happy to be last, but that's clearly not the case. This is really motivating for everyone. Gene is serious, he wants to improve the team. It's part of my job to make Gene engage and understand what we're dealing with“, he added.