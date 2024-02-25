by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 test, Haas works hard and in silence

When the Haas presented its livery, the new team principal Ayao Komatsu he had put his hands ahead, stating that the car would occupy the last spot on the starting grid in the very first races. After the winter tests, the Japanese seems more optimistic.

On the Bahrain circuit the VF-24 worked a lot (441 laps in addition to the 200 km filming day before the tests) to try to recover part of the gap, understand the VF-24 and dedicate itself to the race pace. The number one objective was to resolve the tire degradation that last year forced the team to last place despite 11 qualifiers for Q3. And, according to Komatsu, the team has made many strides in understanding this problem.

Komatsu's words

“It went really well. They weren't perfect tests, but they were good enough. Everyone focused on what we needed to achieve after these three days of testing, so we formulated our program, we executed it and the last two days went very well. We have achieved our goals“, these are the words of the Japanese a Racer.

“Only next week will tell where we will be, but what I'm seeing is encouraging“, he added. “We are ahead and ahead of where I expected us to be. There is an improvement in terms of consistency and predictability of the car, although there is still a lot of downforce missing, in high speed corners we are slow“.