by VALERIO BARRETTA

Haas, the Komatsu era has begun

After a decade by Günther Steiner, Haas turns the page and prepares for the first GP without the former team principal. The South Tyrolean's contract was not renewed: it is as if the owner Gene had rejected him twice, because not only did he replace him but he did so with someone who appears completely different, Ayao Komatsu.

The choice of Haas is a change on all fronts: the American, dissatisfied with the team's results, wants a boss who is more knowledgeable on the technical side and will be helped by a Chief Operating Officer, a figure who will take care of all the other areas. Komatsu claims the desire to impose his personality on Haas without trying to imitate that of Steiner, which would make him less credible in the eyes of the team.

Komatsu's words

“Of course I'm not trying to be Steiner! He is a very different person. We had a very, very good time, honestly. We respect each other, we respect our positions and our roles during work and also outside of work. We often went to dinner during race weekends, again not to talk about work, but because we got along so well. But I'm not here to replace Steiner as a character“, these are the words of the Japanese to the media. “Günther is very different, he has very different strengths and weaknesses than mine. I'm not trying to be someone else and Gene knows that; if Gene had wanted a replacement for Steiner, he would have appointed someone else. So I understand that Gene wants something different and I will try to be the best version of myself rather than trying to be someone else“.

“I am truly overwhelmed by the positive support I have been given. Everyone has been very enthusiastic and supportive, so I'm really happy with what we can improve with the people we have here. I know there are a lot of talented, high-quality kids here, I really wanted to provide them with the environment and context needed for them to could give their best.” So I'm really excited“, he concluded.