Madrid (Reuters)

Real Madrid found an unpopular supporter after Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman criticized Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp’s comments in which he described Alfredo Di Stéfano as a training ground. Klopp expressed his anger at the Champions League quarter-final first-leg match at Di Stefano, where he lost 3- 1.

Real Madrid has been playing its matches at this stadium, which has been located within its training base since June last year, as the Santiago Bernabeu stadium is undergoing renovations.

Barcelona will be visiting this stadium tomorrow «Saturday» in the La Liga summit match, but Koeman refused to blame the stadium for the Liverpool defeat. He said that the lack of fans on the stadium will make a big difference for his team, and it is insulting to a big club like Real Madrid for some to describe the stadium as a training ground. There, that’s it and I think playing without fans is the most difficult thing for players.

The Catalan giants are just one point behind leaders Atletico Madrid, while Real Madrid are third, three points behind the leaders. But given the number of matches remaining at the end of the season, Koeman emphasized that losing one of the two teams would not be decisive in the title struggle this season. The victory will also give its owner a strong moral boost. ”