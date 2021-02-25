Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

In a long interview with “Ones Mondial” magazine, the French Bayern Munich player Kingsley Coman talked about his ambitions with “Bavarian” and his country, with the approaching date of the European Championship “Euro 2020”, which was postponed to this year due to the Corona pandemic, as he talked about The previous clubs he played for, the chances of him staying or leaving his club, and the teams seeking to join him.

Koeman said: I knew well, before signing for Bayern, that it was a big club and had a culture of winning championships. It is true that all major clubs possess this culture, but «Bavarians» surpasses it, that its players, even if they are ahead in the result by two or three goals, they They always want to add more goals, as if the result is still “zero”.

He added: In Bayern, as long as the match is not over, and as long as there is a possibility to score goals, we will score, as everyone focuses from the start of the match to its end, as is currently happening in the Champions League.

Regarding the goal he scored in the “Champions League” final last season against his former club Paris Saint-Germain, and awarded “Bayern” the championship trophy, Koeman said: This is the best achievement in my career, and I considered the goal the beginning of a new phase in my life. I want to become a player of the same type. Cosmopolitan, it’s my best tournament yet.

And whether he intends to end his career at the “Bavarian” club, he said: It is not impossible for me to finish my football career here, but it is still too early to talk about that. I have 24 years, and I can play 8 years at the highest professional level, and it is not logical that I make up my mind now.

Coman referred to the talk about “roosters”, and said: “Euro 2021” is an important “corner” of my head. It is a goal that I am eagerly anticipating, and my hope is that I will be in the squad in the tournament. He added, “The Roosters” have a great opportunity to win the championship cup this time, after we reached the final of “Euro 2016” in France, and I think that our team is a candidate to win it, because it has stars that shine in major clubs that are accustomed to achieving victories and championships.

And about his opinion of Didier Deschamps, coach of the national team, he said: He is competent and very close to the players, and we can talk to him at any time, and he leads the group with success and love, and he always seeks to communicate with the players to discuss them and explain his choices to them and reassure them, and I feel confident with him, and I know that he is aware of my capabilities well And he sees me as one of the players I can count on.

Regarding his previous experience with Juventus, Koman said: Italian football has contributed a lot to the development of my game, and “Calcio” is very difficult and I learned a lot of things there, and I am satisfied with my signature at the time of the “old lady”.

Regarding the French “phenomenon”, Kylian Mbappe, and his relationship with him, he said: A wonderful player, but unfortunately we did not play together in the national team, and he is one of the types of players you like to play next to them, because understanding with him is easy.

It is noteworthy that Kingsley Coman trained at the Paris Saint-Germain Academy and played for the first team in the 2013-2014 season, after which he moved to Juventus in 2014, and in August 2015, he moved on loan to Bayern Munich, and played for him two seasons, after which he signed a final transfer contract with the Bavarian in 2017. .