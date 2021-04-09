Dubai (Union)

The next El Clásico confrontation brings together Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​two coaches from the legends of this historic confrontation, each in his own way, namely the French Zinedine Zidane and the Dutch Ronald Koeman, who appeared as coaches and players in the Clásico 30 times between them, so they know very well what it takes to play the biggest match In the world at the level of football clubs, and despite their impressive record, this is only the second time that they will face directly in El Clasico, after the previous meeting that brought them together at Camp Nou at the beginning of the current season.

Ronald Koeman joined Barcelona in 1989 and won the King’s Cup in the first season after beating Real Madrid in the final. Perhaps his best goal in the La Liga came in 1994, from a direct free kick from a distance in the 5-0 victory over Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

The Dutchman scored a total of 5 goals in 11 Clasico matches at the La Liga level, which shows his ability to score goals that made him end his career as the most goal-scoring defender in world football history, “253 goals for clubs and the national team”, and the best defender to score goals in Barcelona’s history. With 88 goals, he was the one who was at the top of the list of most defender scoring goals in the Spanish La Liga, before Sergio Ramos broke the record last season.

Zinedine Zidane played against Barcelona 7 times as a player in the Spanish League “La Liga”, and scored two wins, 3 draws and lost twice, and scored in the match that Real Madrid won 4-2 against Barca with a squad that included Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto’o and an elite of stars in 2004, while the best moments came Zidane against the Catalan opponent in the Champions League, when he scored a deceptively simple fall ball in the match that was held at Camp Nou in the semi-final, to lead his team to the final match, the final in which he scored that famous goal against Bayer Leverkusen.

Zidane, as a coach, brought more success to the club than Real Madrid fans had expected, achieving two Spanish League titles (2017 and 2020) and the European Champions League title in three consecutive years (2016 and 2018), during his two terms as of 2016. This already makes him the most successful coach in Real Madrid’s history, as Zidane led the club to 11 major titles, second only to Miguel Muñoz, who has played nearly three times as many matches to win 14 titles. In the first meeting of the season of El Clásico, which was held at Camp Nou, Zidane surpassed Koeman in the coaches’ struggle when Real Madrid won 3-1, making the next confrontation a revenge.