Phileleftheros: Businessman Kolomoisky stripped of Cypriot citizenship

Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoisky (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) were stripped of their Cypriot citizenship, the country’s cabinet made the decision. This was reported by a local newspaper Philelephtheros.

It is noted that Russian businessman Maxim Zakharchenko, Egyptian Mohammed Salem and their family members also lost their passports. The decision to revoke citizenship was made after discrepancies in personal data were discovered. It is noteworthy that all the defendants are holders of so-called “golden passports” issued in exchange for investments in the economy of Cyprus.

In particular, when Kolomoisky received citizenship in 2010, he did not report that two years earlier he faced criminal prosecution in Russia for tax evasion.

Earlier, the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine announced the completion of the investigation against Igor Kolomoisky. He will be tried under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.