The American company Optima Ventures has filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Justice demanding compensation for $ 23 million in damages from the confiscation of real estate. This was reported by Interfax Ukraine.

Optima Ventures is owned by Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoisky and his business partner Gennady Bogolyubov. The lawsuit says the company intends to receive compensation from the agency for the confiscation of commercial buildings in the states of Kentucky and Texas.

According to the agency, Optima Vetures and its subsidiary have filed a lawsuit with the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). However, there is no information on this claim on his website yet.

In August last year, the US Department of Justice filed two lawsuits in the South Florida District Court regarding the acquisition by Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoisky and his business partner Gennady Bogolyubov of real estate in Kentucky and Texas with money withdrawn from Privatbank. It is alleged that Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov from 2008 to 2016 until the nationalization of the bank withdrew billions of dollars from it.

Privatbank was nationalized in December 2016. Kolomoisky did not agree with this decision and since that time has been demanding that it be declared illegal. The ability of the oligarch to achieve a positive judicial decision for himself is recognized by the Ukrainian authorities, including President Volodymyr Zelensky. To prevent this, the Verkhovna Rada has developed a law that explicitly prohibits the return of banks to their former owners.