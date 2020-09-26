Russian Interior Minister General Vladimir Kolokoltsev took part in a ceremony dedicated to the memory of the police officers who died during the Great Patriotic War in the defense of Sevastopol.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Kolokoltsev became the first head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the post-Soviet period to take part in this event.

The boats, on which the head of the department, the head of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the city of Sevastopol and the guard of honor were, set off for the Black Sea from the Grafskaya pier. They bypassed Cape Khersones and stopped opposite the location of the 35th coastal battery – the last line of defense of Sevastopol. There, a wreath and fresh flowers were laid on the water in memory of the fallen heroes. After that, three salutes were fired.

We will remind, Kolokoltsev arrived in Sevastopol the day before.