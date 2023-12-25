The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, took part in the “Wish Tree” event and fulfilled the dream of a girl from Saransk who really wants to engage in cycling; she asked for a bicycle. The department reported this on December 25.

As follows from the published video, the minister approached a Christmas tree decorated with balloons-postcards with children’s wishes, and took down one of them. The author of the wish turned out to be 15-year-old Arina Novikova from Saransk.

“New Year's dreams should come true. Therefore, we will make Arina’s dream come true,” Kolokoltsev said.

A few days later the gift was delivered to Saransk. The Minister of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Mordovia, Major General of Police Yuri Polyakov, invited Arina and her mother to the regional ministry and, on instructions from the head of the department, presented a gift.

The girl couldn’t resist and took a short ride on her new bicycle right in the general’s office.

“Thank you very much, Vladimir Alexandrovich, for your caring attitude towards children's dreams! What happened today is a real miracle. For me and my peers, you and all police officers are not only an example of courage and bravery, but also the embodiment of kindness. I really want to be like you in order to fight evil and bring good into the world,” said Arina.

Earlier, on December 22, it was reported that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko took part in the “Wish Tree” event. He promised to fulfill the dream of a boy from the Astrakhan region to visit the international exhibition and forum “Russia” at VDNKh in Moscow.

The day before, Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko took part in the annual charity event “Wish Tree”; the politician promised to fulfill the wishes of two children. The speaker took two balls from the Christmas tree, on one of which was written the dream of eight-year-old Anastasia from St. Petersburg – to visit the backstage of the circus. The second wish was from seven-year-old Makar – the boy asked for a piano as a gift.

Also on December 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin interrupted a meeting of the council on national projects to talk with the girl whose wish he fulfilled as part of the action. Ksenia dreams of trying herself as a news anchor. The President spoke briefly with her and her parents on the phone.

The charity event “Tree of Wishes” is a project of the Russian “First Movement” with the support of Rosmolodezh, which has been taking place since 2018 and lasts from mid-November to the end of February. Thanks to the campaign, children aged 3–17 who find themselves in difficult life situations have the opportunity to fulfill their cherished wish or receive a gift for the New Year.

During the campaign, the New Year's dreams of 107 thousand Russian children came true.

Anyone can take part in the event; it is not necessary to go to the Christmas tree. Just go to the project website, select the region, category and value of the gift. After this, you can select an application and send a gift yourself or with the help of the project organizers.