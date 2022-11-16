Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The “Monte Carlo Sport Radio and Television” network learned from its own sources that striker Randall Kolo Mwani, 23, the German player for Eintracht Frankfurt, is the “substitute player” who will replace his compatriot Christopher Nkunku, the German Red Bull Leipzig striker, who was injured in his left knee, during France national team training before traveling to Qatar.

And the French Football Federation stated in a statement that Nkunku left the training session before its end, after suffering a severe injury in his left knee, and preliminary examinations proved that he was unable to play for a long time, which means that his stay in the national team has become useless, and a replacement must be found for him. And this “substitute” is Randall Kolo Mwani, the Frankfurt striker, who was previously called up to the national team during last September’s gathering before the matches between Austria and Denmark.

The French Federation obtained the approval of the FIFA Medical Committee on the “substitution” process, as the tournament regulations state that the team lists become official as of November 14, but in the event of an injury to one or more players, the coach can change his list until On the eve of his first match in the tournament, which is here, the match against Australia, November 22.