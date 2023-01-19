Argentina established itself as world champion after defeating France in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar in one of the most entertaining definitions in the history of this sport. Although it was a match in which the Argentine National Team dominated the actions until the 75th minute of the game, Didier Deschamps’s team tied the game on two occasions: one in regular time with two goals in consecutive minutes and the other in the second penalty extension time. On both occasions it was Kylian Mbappé who scored the French goals but Kandal Kolo Muani had the opportunity to give the European team the title but Emiliano Martínez appeared with a save that went down in football history.
It was minute 123, the last minute of stoppage time in the second half of extra time, and a miscalculation by Nicolás Otamendi after a French clearance, allowed the Eintracht Frankfurt striker to go hand in hand with the Aston Villa goalkeeper with the possibility of giving the two-time championship, and the third star, to France but the albiceleste man made one of the best, and most decisive, saves in history with his right leg before the striker’s shot. Obviously it happened after what we all know happened: Argentina was crowned on penalties by the hand of Martínez.
Already a month after the match played at the Lusail Stadium, the 24-year-old gave an interview and was asked about this moment and replied: “I will think about this opportunity for the rest of my life. It will become part of me. I must get on with my life. All strikers have missed opportunities in their lives. I can’t put my head down.”
Despite this action in which he was disadvantaged, in contact with the Sky chain in Germany, he was happy with his performance in his first major tournament with the French National Team. He played 5 games, scored 1 goal (in the semifinals against Morocco) and was decisive every time he entered the field of play, including the final where they committed a penalty and with his entry his team began to complicate Argentina .
“I was very happy to be able to play. I am very proud of the team and of myself.”
– Kolo Muani on his Qatar 2022 World Cup
It should be noted that after this phenomenal save, in which Kolo Muani did not define poorly but rather it is more to the goalkeeper’s credit, he scored his penalty in the final round with a strong shot into the middle of the goal.
