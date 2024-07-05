Portugal and France They were unable to make a difference in regulation time and neither did they do so in extra time at UEFA Euro 2024.
The French team led by Didier Deschamps had the opportunity on several occasions to take the lead on the scoreboard. It was Kolo Muani who had the goal that would have opened the scoring at his feet, however, it was not to be.
At 65 minutes into the second half, the French national team’s number 12 had an incredible one-on-one with Diogo Costa, similar to that World Cup final against Argentina where the goalkeeper also grew in size and prevented Muani from scoring his goal.
