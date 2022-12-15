Randal Kolo Muani has not played two hours with the French team and already has a goal in a World Cup semifinal. He the only one who has scored with France. His appearance in the match against Morocco was brilliant. He came on for Dembélé in the 79th minute, at 1-0, and 42 seconds later the Eintracht Frankfurt striker had closed the pass to the final.

The move had something symbolic in regards to the French factory of soccer players. Kylian Mbappé started it with a series of dribbles in a tiny space in the area, surrounded by three defenders. He shot, but the shot caught the heel of one of them, and the ball went wide to the far post, where Kolo Muani had beaten Yahya Attiat Allah’s back. A boy born in the Parisian suburb of Bondy 24 years ago finished off a maneuver started by another boy born in the same Parisian suburb of Bondy 23 years ago.

They did not grow up together, nor did they leave the same school, but the neighborhood marks, as Ben Manga, Eintracht’s sports director, explained when they hired him: “Almost all the good ones in Paris are from there. They are poor there and being a footballer is a way out”. Manga, who left the German club this month, knows well the voracity of the French striker of Congolese parents. He followed and courted him during his last two years at Nantes, from where he signed him despite competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Milan, among others.

He was convinced that he had detected a jewel: “He is a striker who has all the qualities. He is quick, agile, good on the ball and works for the team. He works for any coach. He can play in a scheme with two forwards, or with one, and even on the wing. There aren’t many with his quality. He has a little bit of everything”.

His arrival in the Bundesliga was almost as brilliant as his landing in the World Cup semifinal. As if he hadn’t moved. In the league, he was not a starter on the first day, against Bayern. He entered in the second half and scored the only goal for his team in a heavy defeat (1-6). He no longer left the eleven neither in the league nor in the Champions League. He is the top assister in the Bundesliga, with 9, and is among the top scorers, with five goals.

And Manga assures that he is still not done as a footballer and has room for improvement: “He is a humble boy, who listens to what you tell him and wants to learn.” Also the language, to which he has given himself intensively: he is one of those who does not skip a class with the teacher who puts the club in his offices.

On Wednesday, in the semifinal against Morocco, he should not have been the one who came on for Dembélé, as Deschamps later revealed. According to the coach, Bayern attacker Kingsley Coman appeared on his list before, but he was unwell, attacked by the virus that prevented Upamecano and Rabiot from playing. Kolo Muani found himself with an unexpected opportunity, and he seized it. According to Alexis Martín-Tamayo, Mister Chip, since the Danish Ebbe Sand needed only 21 seconds on the field to score against Nigeria in the round of 16 in France 1998, no substitute had scored so soon in a World Cup qualifying match.

