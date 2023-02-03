He had the chance to be the greatest hero, the opportunity to put the decisive 4-3 to be world champion with his country France against the Argentine team, in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez reacted fabulously, he drowned out his cry and then Lionel Scaloni’s men were enshrined in penalties.
We talk about Randal Kolo Muania 24-year-old footballer who currently plays for Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, who still regrets that move and revealed it in a recent interview.
“I still see her. I know her by heart” Kolo Muani began in dialogue with Bein Sports. “In my head I said to myself: ‘There, Randal, you have to shoot’. I tried to shoot at the near post, but the goalkeeper made a very good save. I lost that duel”, continued explaining the Frenchman, who also admitted that “there were other solutions” to solve that one-on-one.
“I was able to pump it up, find Kylian (Mbappé). But, in action, I don’t see it. It is by watching the video that you discover the other possibilities. It’s too late. You can not do anything”he acknowledged, knowing that the decision he had to make was made in milliseconds.
“I still have it choked in my throat and I’ll have it for life”, he lamented, but at the same time he used it as a support for what is to come: “This great goal that I missed is going to give me more strength in the future.”
The young man intervened in five games of the seven that the team that defended the 2018 crown played, and scored a goal, against Morocco in the semifinal, in addition to executing in the penalty shootout in the final and converting his goal. Without a doubt, his mental strength is unquestionable.
