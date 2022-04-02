In the winter break between last season and the current one, theAston Martin announced a massive five-year investment plan aimed at exponentially growing the team in terms of competitiveness: despite the departure of Otmar Szafnauer from the role of team principal – later replaced by Mike Krack – the team owner, Lawrence Strollin fact, he put his hand to the portfolio to expand the team headquarters in Silverstone, with the recruitment of staff and the construction of a new wind tunnel.

However, at least for the moment, the economic efforts have not been rewarded with the results on the track, so much so that the British team has not even scored any points in the first two races scheduled. Results that do not therefore reflect the strategy of Stroll Senior, which has already been contested in recent weeks by Ralf Schumacher. Now, however, the list of skeptics is also added Colin Kolles, who played the role of team principal in the second half of the 2000s in Jordan, Midland, Spiker, HRT and Force India, the latter later becoming Aston Martin. The German-Romanian manager, interviewed by Sport1in fact, harshly criticized the work of the Canadian entrepreneur, who would directly affect the team’s results: “He is an owner who thinks he is the boss of the team, that he knows better than the others and who puts his son in front with all his strength – has explained – in this way, the team will never go anywhere. As long as Mr. Whitmarsh is in office and Mr. Stroll doesn’t see that he should stay home and just give budgetary directives and let people who know their stuff work and get the right people to lead the team, it will never work“.

In addition to this, Kolles also criticized the investments recently implemented by Stroll, aimed at the immediate achievement of results without a specific project behind: “If anyone thinks of getting into Formula 1 and being in the front rows during the night – he added – At that time it won’t work that quickly. You must have a plan. You could have focused on the 2022 rules and worked on it. However, Mr. Stroll decided a few years ago to shorten the time in order to win, regardless of the cost. I used to tell investors that if you take a million of any currency and throw it on the fire, the money will burn just as quickly as the results you could see in Formula 1 if you don’t know what you are doing. And this is the case that is happening at Aston Martin ”.