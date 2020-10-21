The 13th season of the Indian Premier League will take on Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore today. On Wednesday, the match will be played in Abu Dhabi. In this 39th match of the season, both the teams retained in the top 2 will have to try to strengthen their position.Both teams have played nine matches so far this season. While the Royal Challengers Bangalore team has won six matches and is in third place with 12 points, KKR has won five matches and is in fourth place with 10 points.

Royal Challengers had defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in their previous match. Rajasthan’s team looked very strong in the match but at the end of the innings, AB de Villiers scored 55 not out off just 22 balls to give his team victory.

On the other hand, if you talk about Kolkata (KKR), then they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over. Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan had brought their team to a score of 165 for 5 wickets. For Kolkata (KKR), Lockie Ferguson let Sunrisers (SRH) score just two runs in the super over. He dismissed Sunrisers captain David Warner on the first ball and then took the wicket of Abdul Samad.

This is the second time this season when both teams are face to face. In the last match, ABD scored an unbeaten 73 off 33 balls. Kolkata (KKR) will try to avenge that defeat. Kolkata would like to win the match and score 2 important points. This will be their sixth win in the season and their claim to the playoffs will be stronger.

Where both teams want to continue their winning journey, let’s see what their possible teams can be-

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakraborty, Shivam Mavi

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Gurkeerat Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal