Sweets shoppers in West Bengal have sought to intervene with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over a directive issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The Federation of Sweet Shopkeepers has said that the FSSAI’s new directive is a doom for small and middle class sweet shopkeepers. In fact, according to the new FSSAI directive, shopkeepers and hawkers selling unopened sweets will now have to make public the date of the best before the sweet like packet closed products, that is, how long it is safe to use. This order will come into effect from October 1.

Regarding the new rule of FSSAI, All West Bengal Sweet Manufacturers Joint Secretary Asis Pal said that it could bring doom to small and medium scale shops in urban areas and towns, as the wholesale sweet industry in Bengal has a business of around 2000 crores. The Sangh said that about 20-30 types of sweets are made every day at small shops, while at large shops this figure reaches 100.

Pal further said that how would a tab be placed on the tray of each dessert in which the best before use is to be mentioned. How much time would you have said? The union said that there is already a labor shortage in the sweets industry. For this, a well-educated man is needed, all the labor of the sweets shop cannot do this work. For this, we will need one or two educated people.

Bengali sweets, most of which are made from milk and chhena, are not only popular in the state, but are also famous all over India. According to the association, there are about 1.5 lakh sweetem makers and shops in Bengal. Association member D Das said that we are ready to follow the law but it will have to be relaxed a bit. This new directive may be suitable for big brands and traders but it will be disastrous for small and medium traders.

Explain that it has been said in the order that on the basis of the ingredients used in every dessert and the method of making, it will be decided what the date of its best before will be. It will be compulsory to write this date near the dessert vessel and make it public. Along with this, the shopkeeper has been advised to make the date for making sweets on a voluntary basis.

Pal said that we have written a letter to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari about this and sought his intervention. He said that for this we are trying to meet the Chief Minister also. We will doom this new directive.