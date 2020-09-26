Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 7 wickets in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. In this way, he has opened an account in the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On the other hand, this is Sunrisers Hyderabad’s second consecutive defeat. Batting first in the match, Hyderabad scored 142 for 4 wickets thanks to FIFTY by Manish Pandey (51). In response, KKR got the initial jitters, but young Shubman Gill (unbeaten 70 runs, 62 balls, fours and 2 sixes) and explosive Ian Morgan (42 not out, 29 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) took the lead in 18 overs. Won the victory by scoring 145 runs for 3 wickets.

Naren again out cheaply, Rana’s stormy innings

Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a poor start to beat the small target. Explosive Sunil Naren (0) could not do any good in this match and in the second over of the innings, Mohammad Khalil was caught by captain David Warner. The team’s score was 6 runs for one wicket. However, after his departure, Nitish Rana started Atishi batting as soon as he came and hit 26 runs, hitting 6 fours in just 13 balls. His innings was done by The & Natarajan. He catches Rana in the hands of Saha.

Gill took over when Karthik failed

After Rana’s departure, captain Dinesh Karthik came to the ground, but he could not do anything amazing and was LBW on Rashid Khan’s ball. He took DRS, but it had no effect on the umpire’s decision. The innings was led by young opener Shubman Gill and veteran Ian Morgan. During this time Gill held one end and completed the 5th FIFT of IPL career in 38 balls.

Gill and Morgan did not allow the team to take any blow and the unbeaten 92-run partnership gave the team a big 7-wicket victory. On the other hand, Khalil Ahmed, Natarajan and Rashid Khan took one wicket each for Hyderabad.

The thrill of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s innings

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner had decided to bat by winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders in the belief that his team would score big, but the Kolkata bowlers stopped them for 142 runs losing four wickets in 20 overs. . If any batsman could walk for Hyderabad, Manish Pandey, who scored 51 runs from 38 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Manish Pandey and Wriddhiman Saha.

‘Million Baby’ Pat Cummins Spells

Bairstow, who played the best innings in the last match for Hyderabad, could score only five runs in this match. Pat Cummins bowled him for a total of 36 off the last ball of the fourth over. Varun Chakraborty, known as Mystery Spinner in the team in this match, gave a second blow to Hyderabad by David Warner’s easy catch on his own ball. Warner scored 36 off 30 balls. His innings included Dau Choke and a six. His wicket fell at a total score of 59.

Slow batting in middle overs

From here Manish and Wriddhiman Saha shared a 62-run partnership, but during this time they could not score fast runs. Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik pipped Andre Russell for the delayed bowling. Russell, who came to bowl for the first time in the 18th over, dismissed Manish on the fourth ball of the same over. Hyderabad’s hopes of getting a strong score came as a setback.

Saha tried hard in the last but could not increase the rung. He was run out on the second ball of the last over. He scored 30 runs off 31 balls with the help of a four and a six. Mohammad Nabi 11 and Abhishek Sharma remained unbeaten with two runs. Russell, Cummins and Varun took one wicket each for Kolkata. Karthik tried seven bowlers in this match.