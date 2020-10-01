Highlights: The Calcutta High Court directed the police to provide security to Hasin Jahan, the wife of cricketer Mohammed Shami.

The Calcutta High Court has directed Kolkata Police to provide security to Hasin Jahan, wife of cricketer Mohammed Shami. A dispute is going on between Mohammed Shami and his wife. He had alleged that some people are threatening him on his post on social media.

Advocate Ashish Chakraborty said that he has received dhams for some posts of Hasin Jahan on social media. In this case, he has also filed a complaint with the Kolkata Police. Ashish Chakraborty told the court that the police had not taken any action on his complaint.

FIR was lodged in police station on threat

On the allegation of Haseen Jahan’s lawyer, senior state advocate Amitesh Banerjee said that the police had lodged an FIR after the complaint. Police is investigating the case. Further action will be taken after investigation.

High court gave this instruction

Justice Debangsu Basak ordered on Tuesday after hearing both the sides that the police would ensure that there is no harm to the life and property of the petitioner.

Report sought in four weeks

The High Court also directed the police to present a report of whatever action has been taken so far on the complaint of Hasin Jahan. The court has given the police four weeks to present this report.