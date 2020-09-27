The feud between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is well known. On Saturday, Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Governor Dhankhar, asking the governor to remain within the scope of the Constitution. The Chief Minister expressed outrage in view of a letter written by Dhankhar to the Chief of Police of the state regarding law and order.Banerjee then wrote a nine-page letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and said that the attacks on behalf of the governor included unconfirmed decisions and sarcasm against the police and the state government. He said, ‘I was very sad and sad after reading your letter and the remarks addressed to the Director General of Police, which was presented to me. Also sorry to see your twitter post about this.

‘Stay away from ordering officers’

Banerjee further wrote, ‘According to Article-163, you have to act according to the help and advice of your Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers which is the essence of our democracy. In such a situation, the governor crossed the limits of his powers and kept away from ignoring the chief minister’s post and giving orders to the state officials. Mamta advised the Governor that he should remain within the purview of the Constitution.

It is worth mentioning that in a letter to Director General of Police Virendra earlier this month, Dhankar had expressed concern about the law and order of the state. After the DGP responded to two lines on this, Dhankar asked him to meet by 26 September and give details of the steps taken to improve law and order.