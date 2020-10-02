Highlights: BJP has appointed Anupam Hazra as National Secretary

West Bengal leader and former MP Anupam Hazra gave controversial statement

While talking to the media, he said, if Corona gets infected, Mamata Banerjee will be hugged

After the statement there was an uproar, TMC leaders had filed the case

Allowed Hazra, corona positive, admitted to private hospital

Kolkata

The newly appointed National Secretary of West Bengal and former MP Anupam Hazra made controversial statements in the past. In this statement, he said that if he comes corona virus positive then he will embrace the Chief Minister of the state Mamata Banerjee. This statement of Hazara was targeted by the Trinamool Congress. Anupam Hazra has met Corona positive on Friday.

Anupam Hazra informed on social media on Friday that he has come corona virus positive. Health department officials said that he is admitted in a private hospital in Kolkata. His condition is stable.

Anupam Hazra Gave this statement

After being made BJP’s national secretary, Anupam Hajra was in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas to take a meeting of the district executive. Here he said, ‘If someday I become Corona positive, I will go to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and embrace her. Then she will understand the pain of those who have lost their loved ones due to Corona epidemic. ‘

TMC leaders had filed a case

This statement of Anupam Hazra was attacked by TMC. It was said on behalf of the party, “If this statement is from the BJP national secretary, then people can understand how other members of the party will talk.” A case was also filed by TMC leaders against Hazra.

The Lok Sabha elections were lost in 2019

Anupam Hazra has been a TMC MP from Bolpur. He was fired for anti-party activities. The BJP gave him a ticket from Jadavpur in the Lok Sabha elections of March 2019 but he lost.

‘Mamta the bigger enemy than Corona’

Anupam Hazra had earlier told reporters, ‘For BJP workers, Mamata Banerjee is a more powerful enemy than Corona. In Bengal, dead people from Corona are cremated with kerosene oil, which is very sad. The victims were not allowed to meet family members. Our aim is to oust the Trinamool from power.