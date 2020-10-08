Kolkata: In West Bengal’s capital Kolkata, a large demonstration of BJP workers is going on against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The state police used water cannon to disperse the crowd, charge sticks and release tear gas shells. National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, State President Dilip Ghosh, National Vice President Mukul Roy, etc. are involved in this protest against the killing of BJP leaders in the state.

BJP workers in Kolkata are protesting in the ‘Nabanna Chalo’ agitation over the alleged killings of BJP workers in the state. A large number of police forces are deployed.

#WATCH Howrah: BJP workers try to break police barricade put in place to stop the party’s ‘Nabanna Chalo’ agitation against the alleged killing of party workers in the state; police use tear gas to bring the situation under control.#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/ChQdi0NYXj – ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

The protesters are demonstrating outside the secretariat. On one hand tear gas shells are being released by the police, lathi is being charged, on the other hand BJP workers are also throwing stones. However, the police had already arranged that in any case, the protesters would not be allowed to go close to the secretariat. The police had barricaded all around. When the protesters crossed the barricade, the police then used water canons, charged sticks and released tear gas shells.

Recently, BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Since then, there is anger among BJP workers. In this case, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar summoned the Additional Chief Home Secretary and DGP.

