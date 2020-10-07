The 21st match of the Indian Premier League -2020 is being played between Kolkata Knight Riders, a team led by three-time champions Chennai Super Kings and Dinesh Karthik. KKR captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and decided to bat first.

KKR picks batting win, CSK changes to Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bat first. There has been no change in the playing-XI of the team headed by Dinesh Karthik. There is a change in Chennai and Karn Sharma has been included in place of Piyush Chawla. A total of 20 matches have been played in the IPL between the two teams so far, with Chennai winning 13 matches and Kolkata winning 7.

Playing-xi

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Naren, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty



Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain / wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Karan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma.

KKR’s journey so far

Two-time champion KKR had to face defeat against Mumbai Indians in their first match in the league. He then returned and won two consecutive matches. However, he suffered a defeat against Delhi Capitals in the next match.

Travel to chennai

On the other hand, the team led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni defeated the Mumbai Indians in the first match. After this, he had to face successive defeats in three matches of the league. Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers defeated him. However, Chennai Super Kings defeated Kings XI Punjab by ten wickets to break the tie and get their second win of the season.