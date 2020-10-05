Kolkata: The murder of a BJP worker in Titagarh in West Bengal is provoking Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. The Governor has questioned the law and order of the state and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Along with this, he alleged that Mamta Banerjee ignored my message.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar tweeted, “The law and order situation is horrific. Targeted political killings continue to happen despite the constitutional chief’s warning. Neither the Additional Chief Secretary gave any reply nor did the Bengal DGP. 10.47 wrote to the Chief Minister that I would like to talk to you immediately. Only silence, it shows the situation. ”

Governor summoned officials for the murder of BJP worker

BJP leader Manish Shukla has been shot dead in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. There is anger among BJP workers after Manish’s murder. Governor Jagdeep Dhankad summoned the Additional Chief Home Secretary and DGP in this matter.

Manish Shukla was murdered on Sunday evening while he was going to the party office, surprisingly, Manish was shot dead near Titagarh police station in the evening, the injured Manish was taken from Apollo Hospital, Where he died at 9.20 pm.

Governor Dhankar is a constant attacker on Mamta government

Governor Jadgip Dhankar is a constant attacker on the Mamta Banerjee government. On the day of Gandhi Jayanti, he surrounded the Mamata government citing democratic values. He said that the basic principle of democracy is clean election. We have to make our state a non-violent province. Earlier, the Governor requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee via Twitter to take a pledge to promote peace with him and renounce violence.

