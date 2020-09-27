Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik admitted that he needed to improve his game in the upcoming matches of the Indian Premier League as he has not been able to bat with the bat in the tournament so far. Karthik, who scored 30 off 23 balls in the opening match of the tournament against Mumbai Indians, could not even open the account on Saturday. He was dismissed for zero after playing three balls.

However, thanks to young Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 70 off 62 balls, the team registered their first win by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. Karthik said that he was happy with his team’s victory but said that he will try to play well in the upcoming matches.

Karthik said after the match, “Once out at zero you don’t become a bad player. I probably need to improve my game and get some runs. “He said,” It is always good to score runs on the score board. We are working very hard. I think one advantage of having an all rounder is that you can use them anywhere as per the need. ”

IPL 2020 KKR Vs SRH Highlights: Kolkata’s most expensive bet goes, Hyderabad badly battered

Captain David Warner agitated after a crushing defeat

In the eighth match of the Indian Premier League season 13, Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a crushing defeat by Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets. This is Sunrisers Hyderabad’s second defeat in the tournament and is the only team that has not tasted victory in this season. Team captain David Warner is not digesting the defeat against KKR. Warner boils down to a middle order.

David Warner said that poor batting again disappointed the team. Warner had decided to bat after winning the toss, after which innings of Manish Pandey (51 off 38 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha (30 off 31 balls) gave the team a target of just 143 runs.

Bengal wicket-keeper batsman Saha, who replaced injured Vijay Shankar, made a slow start and lost a lot of the ball before he was run out. Warner said, “We let the bowlers take the opportunity to put pressure on them.” As much boundary as we could afford. Did not put that much.

IPL 2020: Captain David Warner raging after a crushing defeat, he has been fiercely beaten