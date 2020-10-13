Highlights: A massive explosion occurred in Belaghata area of ​​Kolkata on Tuesday.

The roof of the local Gandhamath Friends Circle Club blew up in this blast

There is no news of any casualty in the accident, police is investigating

Kolkata

There has been a massive explosion in Belaghata area of ​​Kolkata, West Bengal. The explosion was so powerful that the roof of Belaghata Gandhimath Friends Circle Club blew up in it. The reason behind the accident has not been known yet. There is no news of any casualties so far.

The blast caused panic in the area. High officials reached the spot after the blast. The police is investigating the entire case, after which something can be said about the reason for the blast.